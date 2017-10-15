Queen of the Avenida

October 15, 2017

Power, confidence and barbed wire. (Courtesy of Love in Translation via Facebook)

This edition of #WhereInCostaRica? comes to us today via Love in Translation. It’s clearly a Chepe scene – but can you pinpoint where in San José this regal dame hangs out?

And what’s your favorite piece of Costa Rican street art? Let us know on Facebook or via email (below).

For more on graffiti in Costa Rica, read our interview with street artist MUSH.

Would you like to submit a photo to our #TTPicOfTheDay series – the view from your home or favorite Costa Rican spot, or any other image you care to share? Please send horizontal photos at least 1100 pixels wide to kstanley@ticotimes.net. We’d love to see the sights with you.

You may be interested

VIDEO: U.S. Ambassador Day signs donation of ships to Costa Rican Coast Guard
Costa Rica
1193 views
Costa Rica
1193 views

VIDEO: U.S. Ambassador Day signs donation of ships to Costa Rican Coast Guard

The Tico Times - October 14, 2017

New U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Sharon Day and Public Security Minister Gustavo Mata visited the port of Caldera on…

With crocodile concerns high, legal decision looms in population control case
Crocodile attacks
2344 views
Crocodile attacks
2344 views

With crocodile concerns high, legal decision looms in population control case

The Tico Times - October 14, 2017

See also: Why one Costa Rican lawyer is suing the government over crocodiles A legal case before the courts may…

Voices of Nate: Five first-hand accounts of Costa Rica’s devastating storm
Good deeds
4669 views
Good deeds
4669 views

Voices of Nate: Five first-hand accounts of Costa Rica’s devastating storm

Katherine Stanley - October 13, 2017

It has been a week of floods in Costa Rica: of water, mud, information, donations, stories of great sadness, and…

Featured Post

Trending Posts

1
More than 3,000 evacuees remain at shelters as rains continue over Costa Rica
Costa Rica
45 views
45 views

More than 3,000 evacuees remain at shelters as rains continue over Costa Rica

L. Arias - November 29, 2016

Copyright 2017. The Tico Times