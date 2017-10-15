Queen of the Avenida
This edition of #WhereInCostaRica? comes to us today via Love in Translation. It’s clearly a Chepe scene – but can you pinpoint where in San José this regal dame hangs out?
And what’s your favorite piece of Costa Rican street art? Let us know on Facebook or via email (below).
For more on graffiti in Costa Rica, read our interview with street artist MUSH.
Would you like to submit a photo to our #TTPicOfTheDay series – the view from your home or favorite Costa Rican spot, or any other image you care to share? Please send horizontal photos at least 1100 pixels wide to kstanley@ticotimes.net. We’d love to see the sights with you.
