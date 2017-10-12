U.S.-bound – and delighted

October 12, 2017

((Courtesy of the Costa Rica USA Foundation))

Seven young Costa Ricans got a very pleasant surprise Thursday when they found out they’d won scholarships to study in the United States.

Duván Ramírez, Fiorella Poveda, José Rodolfo Gámez, Brandon Navarro, Génnesis González, Brandon González and Natalie Ulate are the first beneficiaries of the new Ana Sittenfeld Specialized Technical Scholarship Program, announced earlier this year by the Costa Rica USA Foundation for Cooperation (CRUSA).

Today’s Pic of the Day is brought to you by the CRUSA Foundation.

The fund, named for a Costa Rican microbiology professor and researcher who co-founded CRUSA in 1996, offers scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to students from Costa Rica’s public Vocational High Schools and public schools with International Baccalaureate programs.

The scholarships are offered thanks to a partnership among the CRUSA Foundation, the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE), the U.S. Embassy in San José, and Education USA. For more information, visit www.crusa.cr or write info@crusa.cr.

Read more: New scholarship fund to send Costa Rican students to the United States

Would you like to submit a photo to our #TTPicOfTheDay series – the view from your home or favorite Costa Rican spot, or any other image you care to share? Please send horizontal photos at least 1100 pixels wide to kstanley@ticotimes.net. We’d love to see the sights with you.

You may be interested

Long road ahead for relief efforts in Costa Rica’s Southern Zone
Giving Back
549 views
Giving Back
549 views

Long road ahead for relief efforts in Costa Rica’s Southern Zone

Katherine Stanley - October 12, 2017

This image, taken by Rocio Vargas of the Asociación Caminos de Osa, provides a glimpse of the extensive relief efforts…

4 life lessons best learned by living abroad
Lifestyle
1057 views
Lifestyle
1057 views

4 life lessons best learned by living abroad

Katherine Stanley - October 11, 2017

Based on remarks to wonderful staff members, volunteers and friends of AFS Costa Rica in San José on Sept. 29.…

A helping hand in La Cruz, Guanacaste
Photos & Video
1638 views
Photos & Video
1638 views

A helping hand in La Cruz, Guanacaste

Katherine Stanley - October 11, 2017

Officials from the National Police, Coast Guard, the Intelligence and Security Division (DIS) and the Municipality of La Cruz, Guanacaste,…

Featured Post

Trending Posts

1
Oil drilling rights at the heart of maritime dispute between Costa Rica and Nicaragua
Environment and Wildlife
5 views
5 views

Oil drilling rights at the heart of maritime dispute between Costa Rica and Nicaragua

Zach Dyer - February 25, 2014
2
Costa Rica boosts measures against Zika, rules out risks for tourists
Costa Rica
16 views1
16 views1

Costa Rica boosts measures against Zika, rules out risks for tourists

L. Arias - February 9, 2016

Copyright 2017. The Tico Times