U.S.-bound – and delighted
Seven young Costa Ricans got a very pleasant surprise Thursday when they found out they’d won scholarships to study in the United States.
Duván Ramírez, Fiorella Poveda, José Rodolfo Gámez, Brandon Navarro, Génnesis González, Brandon González and Natalie Ulate are the first beneficiaries of the new Ana Sittenfeld Specialized Technical Scholarship Program, announced earlier this year by the Costa Rica USA Foundation for Cooperation (CRUSA).
Today’s Pic of the Day is brought to you by the CRUSA Foundation.
The fund, named for a Costa Rican microbiology professor and researcher who co-founded CRUSA in 1996, offers scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to students from Costa Rica’s public Vocational High Schools and public schools with International Baccalaureate programs.
The scholarships are offered thanks to a partnership among the CRUSA Foundation, the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE), the U.S. Embassy in San José, and Education USA. For more information, visit www.crusa.cr or write info@crusa.cr.
Read more: New scholarship fund to send Costa Rican students to the United States
