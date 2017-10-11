A helping hand in La Cruz, Guanacaste
Officials from the National Police, Coast Guard, the Intelligence and Security Division (DIS) and the Municipality of La Cruz, Guanacaste, visited the northern Guanacaste communities of Las Vueltas, Cangrejal de Cuajiniquil and Puerto Soley to hand out supplies on Oct. 10.
La Cruz was among the many Costa Rican cantons hard hit by Tropical Storm Nate late last week.
Read more about Nate, ongoing recovery efforts, and how to help.
