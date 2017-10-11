A helping hand in La Cruz, Guanacaste

Officials from the National Police, Coast Guard, the Intelligence and Security Division (DIS) and the Municipality of La Cruz, Guanacaste, visited the northern Guanacaste communities of Las Vueltas, Cangrejal de Cuajiniquil and Puerto Soley to hand out supplies on Oct. 10.

La Cruz was among the many Costa Rican cantons hard hit by Tropical Storm Nate late last week.

Read more about Nate, ongoing recovery efforts, and how to help.

Would you like to submit a photo to our #TTPicOfTheDay series – the view from your home or favorite Costa Rican spot, or any other image you care to share? Please send horizontal photos at least 1100 pixels wide to kstanley@ticotimes.net. We’d love to see the sights with you.