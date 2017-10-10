Espressivo brings ‘Battlefield’ to National Theater for iconic building’s anniversary

October 10, 2017

Cast members Carole Karemera, Sean O’Callaghan, Jared McNeill and Ery Nzaramba in "Battlefield." (Caroline Moreau)

Costa Rica’s National Theater is turning 120 – and the Teatro Espressivo Cultural Association (ACTE) is ready to help the country’s cultural icon celebrate its birthday in a big way.

The National Theater and Teatro Espressivo have teamed up to present “Battlefield,” from acclaimed director Peter Brook, on Oct. 18-19 at the theater in downtown San José. The work is based on the Mahabharata, an Indian epic, which explores the nature of war.

Stay tuned for more from The Tico Times about “Battlefield” and the anniversary events. Tickets and more information are available on the production’s website.

 

Watch a video about the show here:

