Bird Observatory to receive Country Brand

The Costa Rican Bird Observatory (CRBO) organization received the “Essential Costa Rica” Certification from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute. This makes CRBO the first environmental ONG to obtain the mark of the Country Brand or Marca País.

This honorific certificate can be used by the ONG for two years and will accompany the graphic image of the Observatory.

To obtain it, CRBO, which is dedicated to the study and conservation of birds, was subjected to an evaluation of its operational and organizational processes.

“For us it is a great honor to represent the values of our country, thanks to the great effort of consolidating conservation as our flag for a better world. Being the first nongovernmental organization working on environmental issues to receive such licensing is a great pride, “said Pablo Elizondo, executive director of CRBO.

The Organization leads important conservation and research processes, including the first payment program for bird-based environmental services, as well as 15 permanent monitoring stations and multiple lines of research.

The Costa Rican Bird Observatory is a national bird monitoring system through partnerships and collaborations with institutes and companies such as the National Institute of Biodiversity (INBio), US Forest Service, Klamath Bird Observatory, both public and private. It unites, preserves and analyzes information, as well as generating tools that promote the study of birds and their conservation, all this information is collected under strict standards.

You can follow the Bird Observatory on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/CostaRicaBirdObservatories