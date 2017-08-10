Low airfares to Mexico increase tourism

Volaris, Interjet, Aeromexico, Avianca and other aeronautical companies offer direct flights to Mexico starting at $198 for a round trip. Just last year, visitation of Costa Rica by Mexican tourist and corporate tourism grew 11%.

Also, Costa Rican national and foreign expats have increased their visits to Mexico as a business and leisure destination. This has led more airlines to in introduce direct flights between San José and Mexican cities.

Volaris Costa Rica has announced that it will connect directly between Mexico City and San Jose three times a week starting September: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Interjet has had two daily frequencies flying to Mexico trying to conquer the corporate market. More Mexican companies are opening business now in Costa Rica and vice versa, increasing the traffic back and forth.

Aeroméxico has had 14 frequencies per week since 2014, transporting almost 4 thousand passengers in that route.

The competition for the Mexico – Costa Rica route is creating a much more competitive price for airline tickets, of which Costa Rican tourists and expats can take advantage of in search for new vacation destinations.

The Costa Rican institute of tourism expects over 100 thousand visitors coming from Mexico before the end of 2017.