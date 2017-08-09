Highway to Limon partially closed until September

If you live in the Southern Caribbean or plan to visit between August and September this year, watch out.

Highway 32 San José – Limón will have partial closures starting coming Tuesday until September. The reason is that the National Laboratory of Materials and Structural Models (Lanamme) will do a series of studies on the pavement structure on this national route.

Partial closure is done for the safety of both users and specialists since the activity consists of an excavation in an area of half a meter by half a meter. This is done in order to extract the material and determine the thickness of each layer. The extracted materials will be replaced and compacted later.

From August 7 – 10

The first closures will be from 7 to 10 August:

In Matina, 500 meters towards Limón, near the bridge over the Río Chinilla, and between the entrance to Estrada and the entrance to Zent.

In Siquirres between Rio Hondo and Río Madre de Dios.

From August 21 – 24

In Siquirres, between La Herediana and the Fructa Costa Rica Plant

At Guácimo, about 1 kilometer to Limón

The bridge over the Río Parismina 800 meters towards Limón.

From September 4 – 8

In Pococí, at the Río El Molino 300 meters towards Limón.

After the Río Jimenez 700 meters to Limón.

Between the Río Costa Rica and Río Blanco, 250 meters to Limón.

And between the Guápiles river and Maxi Palí.

Please be aware of road blocks, especially during the rains and at night. Drive safely.