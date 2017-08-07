US Dollar price up 2 colones in last week

The price of the US dollar has shown a slight increase over the last 7 days, according to Central Bank of Costa Rica data.

The price of the US dollar has remained stable since the Central Bank announced a series of measures. These measures were necessary to curb an abrupt rise.

Experts have called the behavior normal and pointed out that this movement does not compromise the situation of those who have loans in dollars. It was emphasized that the behavior of foreign currency in recent weeks has been relatively stable.

“The exchange market has a growing participation of the Central Bank, ensuring that the movements are not of considerable magnitude, that there is a minimum of volatility and of course that seeks to neutralize or appease attacks or speculative tendencies” said economist Alberto Franco to La Prensa Libre.

Economic specialists do not anticipate large volatilities for the second half of 2017.