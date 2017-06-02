Costa Rican government responds to Trump's climate accords exit

In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on June 1 that he would seek his country’s exist from the Paris Climate Agreement, Costa Rica’s Presidency, Ministry of Foreign Relations, and Ministry of the Environment and Energy released a joint statement. Excerpts follow.

The Government of Costa Rica regrets that the decision of President Donald Trump to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement could cause a setback on climate issues, because of his lack of understanding of U.S. responsibilities as one of the globe’s leading sources of emissions.

For our country, this fact, far from impeding progress on this issue, should help to expand and accelerate the work that the rest of the world’s countries are doing to achieve their most ambitious national goals and commitments, thereby allowing us to meet the goal that will prevent the planetary temperature increase from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The reality of climate change is based on overwhelming scientific evidence. Its effects are visible and even catastrophic, particularly in the most vulnerable countries in the world, but even within the territory of the United States itself. This means that all countries must elevate their ambitions beyond what is stipulated in the Paris Accords. To achieve this, we must continue to work with civil society, the private sector and local governments, including those U.S. states that are willing to set their sights higher on climate issues.

At the same time, we must increase our efforts on issues such as climate financing, which supports the most vulnerable countries and those with the fewest resources to address their needs and commitments on emissions reduction and adaptation.

Costa Rica will continue to work hard with its allies, as it has been doing, in global and regional fora and in the organiations of which it is a part… and continues moving forward on the initiative of becoming a decarbonization laboratory, with the support of friendly governments.

“Costa Rica demands full compliance with the Paris Agreement as a commitment to the future of our species,” said President Luis Guillermo Solís. “I reiterate our unbreakable will regarding global action against climate change.”