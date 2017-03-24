San José, Costa Rica, since 1956
La Sele

La Sele comes up short in Mexico

Costa Rican National Team member Ronald Matarrita laments the team’s loss, 2-0, to Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. The next challenge for Costa Rica as it seeks a spot at the next World Cup: Honduras.

Isaías Hernández / Notimex via AFP

