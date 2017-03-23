Starbucks shareholders take virtual reality tour of Costa Rican farm

Starbucks partners and shareholders, including Lisa Haeg of Puyallup, Washington, took part in a virtual reality tour of the Starbucks Costa Rica coffee farm, Hacienda Alsacia, before the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on March 22, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

Earlier this year, Starbucks started selling coffee from the farm in its cafés in Costa Rica. The farm is located on the slopes of Poás Volcano in the province of Alajuela, is also home to Starbucks’ Global Agronomy Research & Development Center, where the company conducts research to develop new coffee varieties.

Starbucks acquired the 240-hectare farm in 2013; it is the company’s first and only experimental farm.