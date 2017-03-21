VIDEO: This weekend's Transitarte Festival

The annual summer festival Transitarte took place over the weekend, March 17-19. Art and music flooded three of eastern San José’s main parks: Parque Nacional, Parque Morazán and Parque España.

On Friday night, the band Malpaís offered a concert to officially open the festival. On Saturday and Sunday, dozens of additional concerts took place, including the bands Voodoo, Cocofunka, Cantoamérica, Alphabetics, Café Surá, Infibeat, the National Symphony Orchestra, and more.

Meanwhile, festival-goers sampled the wares of artisans, snacked on food truck offerings, participated in outdoor activities such as yoga, and watched artistic presentations of all kinds, from circus arts and dance to traditional Costa Rican dance.

Take a closer look.