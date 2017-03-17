San José, Costa Rica, since 1956
Costa Rican-U.S. Relations

Solís reports positive meeting with U.S. Vice President Pence

President Luis Guillermo Solís with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

President Luis Guillermo Solís met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on March 17. Costa Rica’s Casa Presidencial described the meeting as a reaffirmation of ongoing joint priorities such as the fight to contain drug trafficking. In a statement, Casa Presidencial indicated that “both delegations confirmed the stability of their trade framework… and willingness to keep working together to increase trade, investment and tourism between the two countries.”

Roberto Carlos Sánchez / Casa Presidencial

