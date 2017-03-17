Costa Rican-U.S. Relations Solís reports positive meeting with U.S. Vice President Pence The Tico Times 7 hours ago Comment Email Send to a friend From: To: President Luis Guillermo Solís met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on March 17. Costa Rica’s Casa Presidencial described the meeting as a reaffirmation of ongoing joint priorities such as the fight to contain drug trafficking. In a statement, Casa Presidencial indicated that “both delegations confirmed the stability of their trade framework… and willingness to keep working together to increase trade, investment and tourism between the two countries.” Roberto Carlos Sánchez / Casa Presidencial Contact The Tico Times at info@ticotimes.net Recommended President Solís to discuss migration, green energy with US Vice President Joe Biden Presidents Obama, Solís sign historic security donation for Costa Rica President Solís: 'If you want to get through a border, you'll be able to sooner or later' Log in to comment
