Strong earthquakes felt on Costa Rica's northwestern coast

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake woke up residents of coastal areas in Costa Rica’s northern Pacific at 4:19 a.m. on Friday.

Just a few minutes later, at 4:32 a.m., a stronger quake measuring 5.2 degrees hit the region, located in the province of Guanacaste.

The University of Costa Rica’s National Seismological Network (RSN) reported that two more quakes with magnitudes of 3.8 and 4.8 shook the same area.

All four earthquakes had their epicenters within the same area, located between 45 and 60 kilometers (28-37 miles) off the coast of Tamarindo, the report stated.

The RSN reported it received many calls and messages on social media of people saying they felt the quakes very strongly. Most of those reports were from residents of Tamarindo and other nearby communities including Cartagena, Villareal, Sardinal and Cabo Velas.

At around noon, the RSN said it had not received any reports of injuries or damaged property.