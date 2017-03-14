Winter Storm Stella causes flight cancellations between New York-Costa Rica

Rain, snow, sleet and rain from Winter Storm Stella hitting the East Coast of the U.S. caused the cancellation of five flights between Costa Rica and New York on Tuesday morning.

Juan Belliard, the Operations Director of AERIS the administrator of Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) told The Tico Times that all cancelled flights were from United Airlines.

The carrier canceled two flights between San José and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), and two flights in the opposite direction.

Departures from Costa Rica were scheduled to take off at 6 a.m. and 11:35 a.m., he said.

Belliard also said that as of 11 a.m. they did not have any other confirmations of cancelled flights from other airlines related to effects of the snowstorm.

CORIPORT, the administrator of Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste also confirmed the cancelation of one flight. General Manager César Jaramillo told The Tico Times that United Airlines canceled one flight from Newark, scheduled to arrive at noon.

Newark administrators reported that as of noon, 86 percent of Tuesday’s outgoing flights and 75 percent of incoming flights were cancelled. Another 3 outgoing flights were delayed.

Local weather forecasts said that blizzard warnings continue for parts of nine states in the Northeast, from Pennsylvania to Maine.