President Luis Guillermo Solís to meet with U.S. Vice President Michael Pence

President Luis Guillermo Solís will visit Washington, D.C. and New York during an official trip from March 13-17. He announced the tour in a post on his Facebook profile on Tuesday evening.

Solís said he will meet with Vice President Michael Pence and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, along with members of the House Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, various senators and representatives of various non-government organizations.

He will also travel to New York, where he will participate in the United Nations Panel on Women’s Economic Empowerment.

The president will present the event’s final report on best practices for the effective inclusion of women, he said.

The official entourage includes Foreign Minister Manuel González and Foreign Trade Minister Alexánder Mora.

Good relations

Solís said the main reason for his trip is to “strengthen the cooperation with the U.S. that has helped us improve security, the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime.”

The president recalled that as part of cooperation agreements, the United States last year provided Costa Rica with airplanes, helicopters, boats, specialized equipment and training programs for public security officials.

The President noted in his video message that he is fully aware that a large number of citizens might be upset about his frequent trips abroad or consider them superfluous. He said that they all can rest assured that all of his trips have the clear goal of benefitting Costa Rica.

“I travel only when the purpose is of high interest for the country, and ensure the adequate use of public resources,” Solís said at the end of his message.

This will be the president’s second trip abroad this year. In January, Solís visited the United Arab Emirates and received a $10 million donation for repair projects in areas affected by Hurricane Otto.

See the President’s video message: