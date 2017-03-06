Canadian tourist stabbed to death on Costa Rica's Caribbean coast

Residents of the southern Caribbean town of Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica, found the body of a Canadian man with a knife wound on the right side of his abdomen on Sunday.

The Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) identified the man by the last name McCalum, 58, in a news release. He entered the country on Feb. 19 with a group of other Canadian tourists.

The police report states that local residents found the body in the early hours of Sunday lying on a street.

The man was apparently a photographer, and he had told some of the other members of his group that he was interested in shooting the sunrise at the beach.

The OIJ report says the man’s camera was missing, as well as other belongings. Cops therefore believe he was likely stabbed during a mugging.

Investigators moved the body to OIJ’s Forensics Medicine Lab, in the province of Heredia.