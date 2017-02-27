High-pressure system to bring tall waves to Costa Rica's Caribbean, North Pacific coasts

The University of Costa Rica’s Center for Research in Marine Sciences and Limnology (CIMAR) warned that a high-pressure system entering the country from the North Atlantic will cause choppy seas and tall waves on both coasts starting Wednesday.

The weather phenomenon will increase wind speeds along the Caribbean coast in Limón and also in the North Pacific, in Guanacaste.

Choppy seas with strong breaks will likely continue until Sunday, the CIMAR report said.

The forecast warns boat owners and beachgoers to exercise caution along coastal communities in the Caribbean starting Wednesday morning. Waves of up to 3.7 meters (12 feet) could hit beaches through the weekend.

CIMAR’s oceanographers expect tall waves along North Pacific beaches as well.

“Strong gusts will generate turbulence offshore with waves that could reach heights of up to 3.3 m. (11 ft), particularly on Sunday,” the forecast states.

The agency said similar conditions also are expected along coastal areas from Bahía Culebra to Bahía Salinas and from Tamarindo to Sámara.