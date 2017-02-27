Microsoft to hire 280 new employees for its Costa Rican operation

Technology giant Microsoft is set to expand its operations in Costa Rica, hiring 280 new employees over the course of this year, company representatives said during a meeting with President Luis Guillermo Solís and other officials at Casa Presidencial.

Foreign Trade Minister Alexander Mora said the company will open a new Inside Sales Center in San José, where Microsoft launched operations 20 years ago.

New employees will work in the company’s Inside Technical Sales and Support & Customer Service units. The new Costa Rican facility will provide technical assistance to customers across Latin America.

President Solís applauded the news of more jobs for Ticos and pledged to keep improving the country’s conditions for boosting foreign investment.

Minister Mora noted that Microsoft’s new operation in Costa Rica “will not be a transactional service center, but a facility providing high-value services.”

Microsoft Costa Rica General Manager Carlos Flores said the opening of the new business unit is “another step to strengthen the company’s commitment to supporting the development of the local economy through job creation.”

The recruitment process has already begun: posts are available for Costa Ricans and legal residents. Foreign applicants can apply as well if they have a good command of Spanish or Portuguese and are willing to relocate to Costa Rica. The company is seeking candidates with education and experience in areas related to Information Technology and Business.

Interested parties should request further information by email at CRInsideSales@microsoft.com or CSSR@microsoft.com.