VIDEO: President Solís invites Oscar nominee Emma Stone to celebrate in Costa Rica

President Luis Guillermo Solís used his Facebook profile on Thursday to invite Oscar-nominated actress Emma Stone to visit Costa Rica.

Solís recorded the video in English. He began by recalling how Stone, in October, told Vogue Magazine that she would like to visit Costa Rica.

“I take your word for it…” said the president, and began describing the reasons why the “La La Land” actress should come here.

Solís accompanied his message with a brief piano interpretation of “City of Stars,” the main song from the movie’s soundtrack, also nominated as Best Original Song.

“Come to Costa Rica, Emma. Perhaps in a few weeks it will be a good place to celebrate!” the president said, referring to the film’s 14 Oscar nominations. The award ceremony takes place Sunday in Los Angeles.

