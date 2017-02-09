Chanel’s new anti-aging serum contains Costa Rican green coffee

Cosmetic giant Chanel has developed a new anti-aging product with ingredients including green coffee from Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula.

The northwestern Pacific region, in the province of Guanacaste, is known as one of the world’s Blue Zones: regions with the highest concentrations of people over 100 years of age.

The Chanel website states that research for its serum sourced three longevity ingredients from the diet of the Blue Zones’ populations. These include Nicoya green coffee; Bosana olives from Sardinia, Italy; and the wild herb lentisk from Ikaria, Greece.

Tico coffee producers in Nicoya are using a special extraction process that results in “an ultra-pure, ultra-powerful ingredient containing 70 times more antioxidant active molecules than are found in regular coffee beans,” Chanel stated.

The company says that a clinical evaluation of 44 women showed that after four weeks of use, skin appears 26 percent firmer and 37 percent more even, with a 35 percent reduction in the appearance of wrinkles,

The green coffee used in the product is produced by a small cooperative in Nandayure, in the middle of the peninsula. Online stores are already displaying bottles of 1 fluid ounce costing between $110 and $165.

Chanel also made a two-week visit to Guanacaste to shoot a spot for the product. Check it out below.