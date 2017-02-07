Help The Tico Times celebrate Valentine's Day by sharing your story

This year, The Tico Times has renewed its commitment to celebrating Costa Rica’s rich diversity, immigrant communities and multicultural families. And now, with the Day of Love and Friendship, or Valentine’s Day, upon us, we’re looking for Costa Rican love stories, particularly of the border-crossing variety.

Do you have a story of love (romantic or platonic) with a Costa Rican connection that you’d be willing to share? Did you fall in love here, get hitched here, move in or out of the country for love? Does your Costa Rican love story involve a son or daughter, a cherished friend or host family? If you’re Costa Rican yourself, all your love stories fit the bill and we’d love to hear them.

Message us on Facebook, send us a Tweet, share a message with the hashtag #CostaRicaLove or email us at kstanley@ticotimes.net (no more than 500 words, please; if you’d like to share a photo, we’d love that, too). We’ll be assembling some of the comments to share on el Día del Amor y la Amistad, and each person who sends in their story will be entered in a raffle for a free copy of our latest book, “Love in Translation: Letters to My Costa Rican Daughter,” by Katherine Stanley Obando.

May the celebrations commence!