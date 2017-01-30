Attempted robbery goes awry when burglar gets caught in window

If you’re going to be a cat burglar, you better be able to fit through tight spaces.

A 24-year-old would-be thief identified only by the last name Pérez learned that lesson the hard way over the weekend. According to a report from the National Police Force, officers in Liberia, Guanacaste found Pérez trapped in the security cage of a window after he tried to leave the home that he just attempted to rob.

Officers were able to free the man from the metal cage before immediately taking him to a holding cell. Police said that Pérez is a multiple offender for similar acts of petty theft throughout town.

Liberia has been on high alert in recent weeks after five students were brutally murdered in a studio apartment in Barrio La Victoria. Though the case remains unsolved, investigators have said the homicide was carried out by one suspect after they received information from the lone survivor of the attacks, a 14-year-old girl who has been recovering in a local hospital after her throat was slashed.

In recent days, townspeople have gathered in a public march and on social media to denounce what they perceive as high crime rates affecting Liberia and the province of Guanacaste as a whole.