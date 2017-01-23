Companies to offer 2,700 posts for bilingual staff at job fair

The Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE) opened the online pre-registration of its annual job fair, scheduled for next month.

The XXIII Multilingual CINDE Job Fair will take place Feb. 17-19 at the Antigua Aduana, east of downtown San José.

Recruiters from 49 local and international companies will offer a total of 2,700 technical and professional jobs for candidates with a good command of two or more languages as well as technical or professional degrees.

Posts are available in diverse sectors, including business administration, computer networks, software development, technical support, graphic design, accounting, human resources, logistics, quality control, advertising, marketing, occupational safety and others.

Companies will also offer posts for engineers with specialties in production, electricity, electronics, electromechanics, mechatronics, and materials.

Pre-registration required

Recruiters will not be accepting resumes at the fair; job seekers are required to register online before attending the event. Companies at the fair will conduct job interviews with pre-registered candidates only.

Pre-registration is free and consists of an online form that will guide users step by step, requesting basic information such as personal data, completed studies, work experience and current availability.

The online form is already available on the fair’s website: www.cindejobfair.com.

The platform also allows applicants to test their English proficiency using the Business English Level Test, or BELT, which measures language skills based on standards from the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

A Portuguese language proficiency assessment using the PIP test is also available on the fair’s website.

Companies looking for people with a good command of other languages, such as German, French or Italian, will test candidates during the interviews.

CINDE General Director Jorge Sequeira said at a press conference on Friday that the fair has become a bridge between companies and people seeking high-quality jobs.

“A high percentage of people contacted to attend post-fair interviews get a job,” Sequeira said.

The list of participating companies includes:

Abbott Vascular, Accenture, Akamai Technologies, Align Technology de Costa Rica SRL, Amazon, BASS Americas, Baxter, Bayer, Bimbo Global Services, Bosch, Brightstar Shared Services, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Costa Rican-North American Cultural Center, Citi Service Center, Citrix, Concentrix, Convergys, CSS Corp, Curtiss Wright Controls Costa Rica, Dell Costa Rica S.A., Do Gestión de Talento, Encore Capital, Equifax, Experian, Fujitsu, GFT, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceutical, Havas Magma, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Kareo, Microsoft, MicroVention, Moody´s Analytics, National Instruments, NTT DATA Costa Rica, Regroup, Roche, Siemens, Smile Direct Club, SYKES, Teleperformance Costa Rica, The Results Companies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thomson Reuters, Western Union, Wizard Instituto de Idiomas, WNS and 3M.