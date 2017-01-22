5 questions for a French-African painter in Costa Rica

At the beach in Jacó, painter Delphine Reveau devotes her days to painting positive things, including her favorite subjects: dogs and children.

The self-taught artist, 46, who spent the first 30 years of her life living in several different countries in Africa, with a few intervals in Europe, has a strong French cultural influence from her parents. She works as the manager of Tico Pod, an art gallery in Jacó; sells her paintings; and works as art teacher for locals and tourists.

The Tico Times talked to the artist about the positive energy she expresses through her art, what pushed her toward the life of an artist, and her journey to Costa Rica. Excerpts follow.

How did you come to live in Costa Rica?

While I was living on the island of Réunion, near Madagascar, my ex-husband and I decided to leave that area – which we loved but already knew very well – in order to discover South America. He wanted to go to Chile and I wanted to go to Ecuador. We couldn’t make up our mind… until a friend from Africa who had just moved to Costa Rica invited us to check it out.

So we came to Jacó 17 years ago to manage a small and charming hotel [La Villa Creole]. My two kids were born here, and even if I know that I will always be a foreigner in this country, I am more than happy to call it my home.