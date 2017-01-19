Women's March events planned across Costa Rica Saturday

Demonstrators in Costa Rica will follow in the footsteps of those in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, with Women’s March rallies and watch parties happening at various points in the country.

The Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21 is intended to “send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights,” according to organizers, who will be marching the day after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office.

Related events in Costa Rica, organized in part by the Democrats Abroad, are intended to express solidarity with women’s rights. The events are all-inclusive: men and Ticos are invited as well, organizers said in a press release.

Kathy Rothschild of Democrats Abroad told The Tico Times that the marchers were not granted permits in any of the locations they asked permission to use. Still, coalitions of groups in San José and elsewhere have formed, Rothschild said, to remind the incoming Trump administration that women will be heard.

“It’s a statement a day after the inauguration to say we’re a force to be reckoned with and we’re not going away easily,” she said.

From Guanacaste to the Caribbean, four total marches are planned in Costa Rica for Saturday:

San José

In the capital, marchers will meet at the Post Office downtown at 10 a.m. They will then make their way to Parque Central and go down Central Avenue toward the Plaza de la Cultura. The demonstration will last from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and organizers have told those interested in coming to not bring banners or signs that are anti-Trump or affiliated with any one political party.

“It is about peace, inclusion, strengthening the Social Security System (Caja), public employment and a nonreligious state,” the press release stated.

Rothschild said those attending the San José march should wear all white to stand out.

Monteverde

Monteverde protestors are encouraged to make signs with positive messages that can be stuck into the ground in front of Central Monteverde. There will then be a picnic once the demonstration concludes.

Cahuita

In the Caribbean beach town, organizers say they want to send a clear message to the U.S. administration that the international community stands together with women fighting for equality.

The Cahuita march will begin later than the others, as marchers will take off at 1 p.m. from the gym at Playa Negra.

Nosara

The Nosara march begins bright and early at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Though the other marches may be less political, organizers in Nosara are planning to be more explicitly anti-Trump.

Co-hosted by the local book club and the Friends of Nosara nonprofit, the march will leave from Casa Romántica early in the morning to avoid the midday heat.

Watch parties

Watch parties will be taking place in Escazú and Grecia where supporters can watch the live rally in Washington, D.C. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The party in Escazú will be held at the Little Theatre Group (RSVP here) and the one in Grecia will be held at Mas q’Sabor (RSVP via email to AZBelle72@gmail.com.

For more information visit the DA website or write or write to Info-Costa-Rica @democratsabroad.org.