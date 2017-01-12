Authorities detain Cuban migrants, boat captain in the Southern Zone

Costa Rican authorities detained five Cuban migrants who entered Costa Rican waters in a launch without complying with Immigration controls, the Public Security Ministry anounced Wednesday.

The Cubans were arrested along with the captain of the boat, a Costa Rican by the last name of López, when they arrived at a dock in the southern coastal city of Golfito, according to a news release from the ministry. López could face charges for human trafficking.

The detention took place one day after another six Cubans were detained in southern Costa Rican; they were being transported in a truck full of gas tanks.

Thousands of Cubans have passed through Costa Rica in the past two years in hopes of reaching the United States.

