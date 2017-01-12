San José, Costa Rica, since 1956
Authorities detain Cuban migrants, boat captain in the Southern Zone

Cuban migrants wait for documents in Costa Rica in 2015. On Jan. 10 and 11, 2017, Costa Rican authorities detained two groups of Cuban migrants.

Zach Dyer/The Tico Times

Costa Rican authorities detained five Cuban migrants who entered Costa Rican waters in a launch without complying with Immigration controls, the Public Security Ministry anounced Wednesday.

The Cubans were arrested along with the captain of the boat, a Costa Rican by the last name of López, when they arrived at a dock in the southern coastal city of Golfito, according to a news release from the ministry. López could face charges for human trafficking.

The detention took place one day after another six Cubans were detained in southern Costa Rican; they were being transported in a truck full of gas tanks.

Thousands of Cubans have passed through Costa Rica in the past two years in hopes of reaching the United States.

