Cold front brings heavy rains, winds through Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s bad weather blues just won’t quit. Still reeling from a deadly hurricane and seeing an uptick in ashfall from Turrialba Volcano, the country is now being threatened by a large cold front that’s brought heavy rains and winds with it.

The front that is entering on the Caribbean side has already led to some flooding and trees falling throughout Costa Rica. According to the National Emergency Commission (CNE), there have been 18 cases of houses damaged by fallen trees and heavy winds. Nine more incidents of flooding have also been reported to the CNE across the country.

Route 32, which connects San José to the Caribbean coast, has been closed since early Monday morning after fallen trees and other debris blocked off different sections of the road. It is expected to be open again by Tuesday morning, although no official announcement has yet been made.

Imagen 1.45 pm. Nubosidad en la Zona Norte y Caribe generando lluvias pic.twitter.com/vZztEjVFPi — IMN, Costa Rica (@IMNCR) January 9, 2017

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has reported heavy winds in the Central Valley, noting that strong winds reaching up to 110 kilometers per hour (60 mph) are expected to continue Tuesday throughout parts of the country, especially mountainous areas and volcanic zones.

Turrialba, home of the eponymous volcano that has seen increased activity lately, will continue receiving heavy rainfall, along with the Central Caribbean and Northern Zone. Already, more than 180 millimeters, or half a foot, of rainfall has accumulated in Turrialba over a span of 24 hours, the IMN report said.

IMN officials have recommended that people take special precautions if they are living in or traveling through the following areas: Sarapiquí, El Ángel, Río Frío, Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí, Guápiles, Guácimo, Siquirres, and Matina.

Follow the progress of the cold front over Costa Rica below in WindyTV’s interactive graphic: