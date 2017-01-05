U.S. woman to be deported after living in airport in Colombia

Sure, holiday lines at Juan Santamaría International Airport might make it feel like you’re living at the airport occasionally – but can you imagine really taking up residence there?

Colombia announced that it will deport a U.S. citizen who has been living for weeks at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá after entering the country illegally, according to national immigration authorities, AFP reported.

Louisiana native Tinya Lynn Lewis apparently received help from airport employees and passengers.

Her travel history in Colombia is complicated, according to the wire service: Lewis first entered Colombia illegally in early October 2015, failing to comply with immigration controls on the border with Ecuador.

She was detained on Oct. 12 and deported to the United States, but then traveled through Central America to return to Colombia, local media reported. In December, for reasons that are unclear, she began living in the airport terminal, and was detected by authorities two weeks ago.

Lewis’s deportation is being coordinated with the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, immigration authorities told AFP.