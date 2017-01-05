'International con artist' detained in Puerto Viejo on fraud charge

Ever since notorious U.S. fraudster Robert Vesco bought amnesty in Costa Rica, the country has seen a long line of international fugitives follow in his footsteps and make their way across Costa Rican borders.

A Danish man once described in a Texas Monthly exposé as an “international con artist” was the latest wanted criminal to be arrested when the National Police Force and Tourism Police detained him Tuesday in Puerto Viejo, on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast, on accusations of fraud.

Youssef Khater, a Danish expat of Lebanese origin who has been living in Costa Rica since at least 2014, was quickly placed in preventive prison in Limón, per the police report.

According to a 2014 article from Spanish-language daily Diario Extra, Khater was wanted for defrauding Canadian expat Marie Taylor in the amount of $18,000 in Quepos after meeting her at a local race. He had reportedly defrauded a second foreign athlete of thousands of dollars more.

An avid marathoner, Khater is shown in Facebook photos competing in races across Costa Rica.

Journalist Francesca Mari’s reporting for the Texas Monthly detailed a horrifying account of Khater burying 23-year-old Callie Quinn alive in Chile in 2011. Fortunately, Quinn escaped and Khater was eventually imprisoned in the Chilean capital of Santiago for attempted murder, according to the account. After Khater was released and sometime later fled to Costa Rica, Quinn would come to find out that the man who tried to kill her had a long, checkered past.

“Callie discovered that her attacker, Youssef Khater, had befriended and conned sportspeople and expats around the world — in Denmark, Brazil, and Chile,” wrote Mari in a story published by Texas Monthly on Dec. 18, 2015. “He had nearly clobbered a London runner to death. And in his home country, he’d even convinced some 50 people to wire him thousands of dollars, telling them that they were booking tickets for a trip to a ‘sports city’ in Dubai owned by a prince. He also seduced many kind, generous, and smart women along the way.”

A Facebook user in local expat groups posted warnings about Khater Tuesday morning shortly before his capture in Puerto Viejo, attempting to deter people from confronting or befriending the “true psychopath.” In messages exchanged with The Tico Times, the poster said she did not have any personal dealings with Khater but had come across the story on the Internet.