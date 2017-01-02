Locals in Manuel Antonio prevent robbery of U.S. tourist with citizen's arrest

Of course the terror of having their car smashed and falling into the hands of a violent mob is a more effective crime deterrent than the criminal justice system, but that hardly juystifies vigilante actions.

No, the laws aren’t intended to “make criminals feel protected,” but to protect the innocent. You are assuming that these people were “criminals” and “thieves.” They may well have been, but the point of having laws is to make sure they are guilty before they are punished. Instant mob violence doesn’t protect the innocent.

And consider even the dubious alleged facts reported about this incident. It begins with a failed attempt to snatch a purse from a female tourist. OK, that’s possible, but how do three guys all attempt to snatch the same purse? Common sense tells us that only one guy possibly tried to snatch the purse, because three guys getting their hands on the same purse at the same moment is a pretty difficult thing to do physically. Suppose though that all three guys did get their hands on the same purse at the same instant, how the heck did a lone female tourist manage to prevent them from taking it? Usually three guys would easily overpower one woman.

The more likely scenario is therefore that one guy tried to snatch the purse while the other two guys were just with him. OK, maybe one of the other two guys worked as an accomplice, trying to divert her attention, while the third guy’s role was to drive the getaway car. But did the “good citizens” of Quepos know this, or were they guessing?

And if they were guessing, did they guess right? Might it have been that one of the guys saw his buddy try to snatch the purse and said, “Oh no, don’t do that”? And might that guy have been the owner of the car that was smashed?

Meanwhile, there might have been no purse snatching attempt at all. A guy could have accidentally brushed up against the female tourist and caused her to believe that he was attempting to steal her purse without that having been his intent at all. As it happened, after all, her purse was not stolen despite the allegation that three men simultaneously tried to steal it.

Odds are that in this instance all three of these guys were what Trump calls “bad hombres” and got what they deserved. However, the reality is that we don’t know this, and neither unfortunately did the vigilante mob. It’s because we don’t know that we have laws and courts that follow them. These don’t exist to make “criminals feel protected,” but to give real protection to the innocent.