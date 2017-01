Love ’em or hate ’em, the controversial bullfights at Zapote, the heart of the annual year-end festivities there, are synonymous with New Year’s in Costa Rica. Here are a few images of this year’s encounters between the bulls and the improvisados who gain a free pass into the main event by heading into the ring to test their luck (or wear it out completely).

Amateur bullfighters are rammed by a bull at Zapote on December 28, 2016.