What’s open, closed during the holidays

While most public offices in Costa Rica closed for the holidays on Friday, others will work special hours starting today.

Here is a list of schedules of banks, government offices and other key services during the holidays.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and on Jan. 1. Some will work on Dec. 24 but will close early.

Banco Nacional: Dec. 24 open until 4 p.m. Between Dec. 26-29, normal hours. Dec. 30: Offices closed in downtown San José.

Bank of Costa Rica: Dec. 24 open until 4 p.m. Between Dec. 26-29, normal hours. Dec. 30: Offices closed in downtown San José.

Bancrédito: Closed on Dec. 24. Between Dec. 26-29, normal hours. Dec. 30: Offices closed in downtown San José.

Banco Popular: Closed on Dec. 24. Between Dec. 26-29, normal hours. Dec. 30: Offices closed in downtown San José.

Davivienda: Open on Dec. 24. Between Dec. 26-29, normal hours. Dec. 30: Offices closed in downtown San José.

Banco BCT: Closed on Dec. 24. Between Dec. 26-29, normal hours. Dec. 30: Offices closed in downtown San José.

BAC San José: Open on Dec. 24 until 1 p.m. Between Dec. 26-29, normal hours. Dec. 30: Offices closed in downtown San José.

Scotiabank: Open on Dec. 24 until 1 p.m. Between Dec. 26-29, normal hours. Dec. 30 will close offices in central San José.

Grupo Mutual: Open Dec. 24 until noon. Between Dec. 26-29, normal hours. Dec. 30 will close offices in central San José.

Banco General: Open Dec. 24 until noon. Closed Dec. 26. Between Dec. 27-30, normal.

Insurance

The National Insurance Institute (INS) will open only 5 of its branches between Dec. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who still have not pay the mandatory circulation permit, or marchamo, will be able to do so only at INS offices in downtown San José, Guadalupe, Desamparados, Pavas and in the province of Heredia.

The deadline for paying the marchamo is Dec. 31. Starting Jan. 1st, motorists who do not display the marchamo sticker on their windshields will be fined and will get their license plates confiscated.

Immigration

Immigration Administration offices in San José will be closed between Dec. 26-30. Offices at airports and border checkpoints will work on special schedules.

Offices at air terminals will operate normally. Juan Santamaría International Airport will be open all week. Daniel Oduber International Airport in Guanacaste will be open until 10 p.m. and Tobías Bolaños Airport in San José will operate from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Immigration checkpoints at the country’s borders with Nicaragua and Panama will have special schedules. The border office at Peñas Blancas will open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 25 and from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. The Las Tablillas office will work 8 a.m.-5 p.m. all week.

Offices at the border with Panama in Paso Canoas will be open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. The Sixaola office will be open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. all week.

Train

The Costa Rican Railroad Institute (INCOFER) reported that train routes between Alajuela-Heredia-San José and between San Antonio de Belén-San José will operate as usual on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

On Dec. 26-27, the routes will operate only in the morning, until 9 a.m. INCOFER will cease all trips starting at that hour to allow the passage through San José of two traditional holiday celebrations: The National Horse Parade on Monday and the San José Carnival on Tuesday.

All train routes will work normal hours again starting Wednesday Dec. 28.

Labor Ministry

Employees needing to file a complaint between Dec. 26-28 for not receiving their Christmas bonus will be able to do so only at the Labor Ministry’s main offices in downtown San José, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Public Hospitals

The Social Security System, or Caja, reported that public hospital emergency rooms will remain open 24-7 during the holidays and on New Year’s.