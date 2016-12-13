U.S. Embassy in San José donates police van

U.S. Ambassador S. Fitzgerald Haney shakes hands on Dec. 12 with San José Mayor Johnny Araya during a ceremony at which the Embassy donated a new police van to the city, equipped with a video system, cameras, computers, communications system, power generator and a retractable awning, among other features. Municipal Police Director Marcelo Solano (far left) said the municipality will use the $200,000 vehicle to patrol the capital during preventive surveillance operations.