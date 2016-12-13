San José, Costa Rica, since 1956
Costa Rica

U.S. Embassy in San José donates police van

U.S. Ambassador S. Fitzgerald Haney, San José Mayor Johnny Araya, Municipal Police Director Marcelo Solano

U.S. Ambassador S. Fitzgerald Haney shakes hands on Dec. 12 with San José Mayor Johnny Araya during a ceremony at which the Embassy donated a new police van to the city, equipped with a video system, cameras, computers, communications system, power generator and a retractable awning, among other features. Municipal Police Director Marcelo Solano (far left) said the municipality will use the $200,000 vehicle to patrol the capital during preventive surveillance operations.

(Via U.S. Embassy in C.R.)

