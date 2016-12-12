Costa Rica to host first PGA Tour event in 2017

Big-time golf will be coming to Costa Rica next year when the Latin American PGA Tour makes a May 2017 stop in Playa Conchal, Guanacaste.

The Essential Costa Rica Classic will be the first-ever PGA tournament on Tico soil and is being sponsored by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). The Costa Rican Golf Federation and media production company RPMTV recently announced the week-long event, which will host 144 professional players from more than 25 countries. In standard PGA Latin American events, the host country can invite up to 30 of its own golfers.

Federation President Maurizio Musmanni said the historic tournament presents an exciting opportunity for the country to bolster the professional golf scene.

“We want to increase the number of golfers we have here in Costa Rica, and these types of events can help awaken great interest in the sport,” he said.

Along with the ICT, the Costa Rican Golf Federation is also hoping the televised international tournament can bring more attention to the country.

“With the international coverage that accompanies the event, the country amplifies its international exposure,” Musmanni added. “Costa Rica wants to be seen as a golf destination and that boosts its tourist offerings to international and regional markets.”

The tournament will lasts from May 1-7 2017 as part of the PGA Latin American season that includes 18 tournaments in 12 different countries.