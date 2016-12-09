The 12 best Costa Rican-made holiday gifts from the Mercado Tropical

The holiday season has arrived, and along with it, the Mercado Tropical, which will take place again this year at the urban market shopping center Combai in Escazú. The Mercado Tropical is a local fair that promotes Costa Rican handcrafted and eco-friendly products. With the jolliest time of the year upon us, why not fill your shopping list with these lovely products made in Costa Rica? The Tico Times visited the market; here are a few of the things we couldn’t stop thinking about, our top locally made picks.

12. PEZ COCINADO – These beautiful handcrafted ceramic products bringing lovely fish designs to your daily table.

PEZ COCINADO’s products consist of ceramic plates and mugs decorated with fishes.

11. Agro Orchids Costa Rica – Give your family and friends stunning Phalaenopsis Orchids from the town of San Ramón in Alajuela. Agro Orchids Costa Rica has a variety of 50 different orchids in different shapes and colors.

Agro Orchids Costa Rica offers its costumers different varieties of orchids from San Ramón.

10. NOMELLAMO – Fuzzy, crazy stuffed animals will brighten up your children’s days. These colorful creatures come in a varied selection of sizes.

NOMELLAMO is stuffed animal brand for children of all ages.

9. Naturaleza Mística – These personal care products use natural aromas, plant extracts, vegetable oils and aromatherapy to enhance both spiritual and natural beauty.

Naturaleza Mística offers different naturally scented products such as soaps and aromatherapy.

8. Slothy Summer Wear– For your upcoming beach vacation, this eco-friendly swimwear line makes a donation for every purchase to the country’s sloth sanctuaries.

Slothy Summer Wear offers its clients swimwear with an environmental consciousness.

7. Chocolates Sibú – From lovely truffles to drinking chocolate, Chocolates Sibú offer a wide selection using traditional techniques and ingredients.

Chocolate Sibú’s offers both cocoa powder and chocolate bars.

6. Ojalá Ediciones – This publishing house offers readers Pachanga Kids, children’s books inspired by Costa Rica’s biodiversity, and Ojalá Ediciones, with high-quality nature photography books.

Grandes Espectáculos Naturales is one of Ojalá Ediciones’s photographic books about Costa Rica’s nature.

5. Makalo Swimwear – This Costa Rican swimwear line uses original and exclusive prints inspired by Costa Rica’s natural wonders.

Makalo Swimwear’s patterns are inspired by the Costa Rican nature.

4. Elha – These simple yet elegant jewels will accompany you in your day-to-day life. Elha’s simplicity is inspired by the combination of nature and architecture resulting in organic, geometric jewelry.

Elha’s jewelry is an elegant, yet simple gift for these holiday season.

3. Pucci – Pucci Editorial offers a wide display of photography books and other products featuring Costa Rica’s natural landscapes.

The Pucci Editorial has various books depicting Costa Rica’s natural beauty through photography.

2. Plivertees – Urban street wear inspired by Costa Rica’s identity and the global pop culture. Reconnect with San José’s most vivacious spots.

Plivertees’s urban streetwear is characterized by depicting Costa Rica’s identity such as this oxcart traditional patterns.

1. Ximena Esquivel Joyería – Bringing elegance to day-to-day life or special occasions, Ximena Esquivel offers 100% handcrafted pieces using silver and a varied selection of semiprecious stones.

One of Ximena Esquivel Joyería’s star products are these pyrite semiprecious stones mounted on silver textured rings.

The Mercado Tropical will be take place from Dec. 9 – 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the urban market Combai in Escazú. For more information visit Mercado Tropical’s Facebook page or Facebook event.