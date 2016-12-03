Keylor Navas and Real Madrid tie 1-1 with rival Barcelona in dramatic Clásico

The top two teams in Spain’s La Liga battled to a tense 1-1 draw Saturday in Barcelona’s Camp Nou that saw a flurry of action in the final minutes.

Barcelona’s Luis Suárez headed in the first goal off a Neymar free kick from the side in the 53rd minute. Costa Rican goalie Keylor Navas was unable to stop the point blank goal from Suárez, who had overpowered Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Real Madrid answered in the last minute, however, when captain and perpetual lifesaver Sergio Ramos headed in the equalizer.

Keylor Navas corrió desde su arco para festejar el gol de Sergio Ramos sobre la hora. pic.twitter.com/JhzLPbHop7 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 3, 2016

Navas was first called into action in the 19th minute when he comfortably stopped a Lionel Messi free kick on goal.

In the preceding minutes, a possible handball by Ramos went uncalled, avoiding a Barcelona penalty kick that looked likely warranted.

In the 68th minute, Neymar had a chance to put the dagger in Real Madrid after beating his defender, but the ball somehow sailed high of goal.

Ramos’ 90th-minute goal came in the middle of a dramatic back-and-forth in the games waning, desperate moments. Madrid nearly scored before Ramos’ goal when superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball towards what looked like an open goal. However, his attempt was stopped just in time by Jordi Alba’s ankle as the Barcelona defender continued his brilliant match against Madrid’s attack.

In extra time, Navas came far away from net to punch out a lofted ball. He soon found himself in no man’s land as Barcelona sent another shot towards goal, which was fortuitously saved by Madrid defender Casemiro.

With the tie, Madrid remains first in La Liga with 34 points and Barcelona stays one spot behind with its 28 league points.

Real Madrid returns to action this Wednesday with a Champions League group stage match against German power Borussia Dortmund.