PHOTOS: Costa Rica mourns death of former President Luis Alberto Monge

Lawmakers, former presidents and thousands of Costa Ricans gathered at the Metropolitan Cathedral in downtown San José Thursday for the funeral of former President Luis Alberto Monge. Monge, who served as president from 1982 to 1986 died from cardiac arrest Tuesday night at San Juan de Dios Hospital. He was 90 years old.

Former presidents Oscar Arias, Abel Pacheco, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, José María Figueres and Rafael Ángel Calderón attended the funeral, as did current San José Mayor Johnny Araya, Monge’s nephew.