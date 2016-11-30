San José, Costa Rica, since 1956
Hurricane Otto

PHOTOS: Hurricane Otto leaves behind devastation in northern town

Hurricane Otto damage Bijagua

A mother and child look on at the devastation caused by Otto in the Northern Zone town of Bijagua.

(Courtesy of Casitas Tenorio/Facebook)

Hurricane Otto’s path across northern Costa Rica took a disastrous toll on communities there, as 10 deaths have been confirmed and thousands of people were affected. In Bijagua, Alajuela, the rising waters led to five deaths and widespread losses of infrastructure that will be a major focus of the government’s impending multi-million dollar repair job required in the coming days and weeks.

Casitas Tenorio, a family-run hotel in Bijagua, chronicled the devastation left behind with photos of a community that lost nearly everything to the storm. Because of the massive scale of destruction there, the local business created a fundraiser page for anyone looking to donate money or goods that go in to repairing the northern town.

According to the hotel web site: “A month’s worth of rain was dumped in a few short hours. A head of water turned a small stream into a raging river and swept though the town taking everything in its path. Houses, roads and bridges were completely destroyed.  Five community members lost their lives and we are all in mourning.”

The photos below collected by the hotel show exactly what kind of impact Otto had on the village located between the Tenorio and Miravalles Volcanoes. We thank Casitas Tenorio co-owners Donald Varela Soto and Pip Kelly Varela for sharing these images with us.

A man looks on at the damage the morning after the storm hit.

(Moisese Watson/Facebook Casitas Tenorio)

Cars gather outside a local high school that acted as a refuge center during the storm.

(Courtesy of Casitas Tenorio/Facebook)

Donations have started coming in to the small town.

(Courtesy of Casitas Tenorio/Facebook)

A mother and child look on at the devastation caused by Otto in the Northern Zone town of Bijagua.

(Courtesy of Casitas Tenorio/Facebook)

So far five deaths have been confirmed in Bijagua, though there have been many disappearances reported in the Northern Zone.

(Courtesy of Casitas Tenorio/Facebook)

Because of it’s proximity to the river, rising waters and flash floods contributed to the significant damages in Bijagua.

(Courtesy of Casitas Tenorio/Facebook)

(Courtesy of Casitas Tenorio/Facebook)

(Courtesy of Casitas Tenorio/Facebook)

Locals look on towards the rubble left behind as clean-up operations begin.

(Courtesy of Casitas Tenorio/Facebook)

A shack completely wiped out by Otto.

(Gustavo Nuñez/Facebook Casitas Tenorio)

Contact Michael Krumholtz at mkrumholtz@ticotimes.net

Log in to comment