How to help pets and other animals displaced by Hurricane Otto

Farm animals and pets were also among the victims of Hurricane Otto’s passage through Costa Rica. On Friday, in the aftermath of the storm, government agencies, animal rights groups and private companies launched campaigns to receive donations over the weekend in order to help a large number of stranded animals currently at shelters and others that are still in damaged areas.

The Agriculture Ministry’s National Animal Health Service (SENASA) will open its 16 offices in all provinces to receive donations Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. SENASA stated on its website that it will be receiving collars, harnesses, leashes, cages, bowls, feeders, blankets and food.

In addition, staff and volunteers from World Animal Protection will receive food, medicines and other supplies on the main floor of Paseo de las Flores Mall in Heredia from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m both days. The group will continue collecting donations from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 at their offices, which are located on the fifth floor of the mall.

The non-governmental organization reported that it will coordinate with SENASA a donation of food for 1,500 cattle, 300 pigs, 900 dogs and 200 cats.

Veterinarians from the National University, along with a group of volunteers from Upala, Bagaces, Matina and Pococí, will provide veterinary care and medicine at the university’s Veterinary Medicine School and also at four mobile clinics coordinated by SENASA officials.

Various veterinary clinics and pet shops will also be receiving donations in the coming days. Here’s a list of some of them:

In San José:

Veterinaria Dr. Brenes, at Plaza Los Colegios Mall in Moravia. Phone: 2240-8262

Tienda Dovals in Desamparados. Phones: 2219-1500 / 2219-8976

Veterinaria Dr. Lutz in San Pedro. Phones: 2225-6422 / 2225-7233 / 2225-4575

Clínica Veterinaria Multipark in Guachipelin Escazú. Phone: 2215-1474

La Vete in Escazú. Phone: 2228-5252

Veterinaria Avenida Mascota in Curridabat. Phone: 4700-9389

Vida Animal Costa Rica. Facebook profile

In Alajuela:

Vet-Medical in Ciudad Quesada. Phone: 2461-7575

La Vete in Alajuela. Phone: 2440-0160

In Heredia:

Clínica Veterinaria San Francisco de Asís. Phone: 2589-2171

