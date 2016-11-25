Images of Hurricane Otto's Thursday impact

Hurricane Otto made landfall in Costa Rica at approximately 3:30 pm Wednesday; the eye of the hurricane is moving into the Pacific as of this writing on Thursday evening, where it has been downgraded from a Category 2 to Category 1 storm. Initial impact includes fallen trees, power outages and infrastructure damage, as well as the displacement of thousands. Here are a few initial images from the hurricane’s path across southern Nicaragua and northern Costa Rica on Wednesday. Read our complete coverage here and stay tuned for updates Friday morning.
