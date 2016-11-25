San José, Costa Rica, since 1956
Hurricane Otto

Images of Hurricane Otto's Thursday impact

A worker repairs power lines damaged by strong winds caused by Hurricane Otto in Limón.

AFP Photo / Ezequiel Becerra

Hurricane Otto made landfall in Costa Rica at approximately 3:30 pm Wednesday; the eye of the hurricane is moving into the Pacific as of this writing on Thursday evening, where it has been downgraded from a Category 2 to Category 1 storm. Initial impact includes fallen trees, power outages and infrastructure damage, as well as the displacement of thousands. Here are a few initial images from the hurricane’s path across southern Nicaragua and northern Costa Rica on Wednesday. Read our complete coverage here and stay tuned for updates Friday morning.

 

This NOAA-NASA GOES Project image obtained November 24, 2016, shows Hurricane Otto at 1611 UTC over Central America. Costa Rica declared a national emergency late November 23, hours ahead of the arrival of a hurricane threatening its Caribbean coast and northern towns.

AFP PHOTO / NOAA-NASA GOES Project

A woman holds a flag as she prays on her knees before the arrival of Hurricane Otto in Bluefields, Nicaragua on November 23, 2016.

Inti Ocon/AFP

View of the coastal city of Limon, 160 kilometres east of San Jose, awaiting Hurricane Otto on November 24, 2016.

Ezequiel Becerra/AFP

National Police officers help remove fallen trees on a road in the Caribbean canton of Matina. The Public Works and Transport Ministry reported that Hurricane Otto caused damage to 150 roads across the country.

(Via MSP)

People from communities nearby Bluefields rest in a shelter before Hurricane Otto arrives in Bluefields, Nicaragua on November 24, 2016.

Inti Ocon/AFP

A woman walks along the street at “El Canal” neighborhood before Hurricane Otto hits Bluefields, Nicaragua on November 24, 2016.

Inti Ocon/AFP

