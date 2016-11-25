Deaths, disappearances reported in northwestern Costa Rica in the aftermath of Hurricane Otto

It seems that Hurricane Otto saved the worst for last: the northwestern region of the country, particularly the community of Upala, spent a horrific night in the path of the storm, and President Luis Guillermo Solís held a press conference at 7:50 Friday morning where he confirmed that four people are dead while some others are missing, with widespread damages that are still becoming apparent in the light of day.

Solís confirmed via Twitter at 8 am that three people are dead in the town of Bagaces, a few minutes later he reported one more in Guayabo.

Lamentamos confirmar la muerte de una cuarta persona por huracán #Otto — Luis Guillermo Solís (@luisguillermosr) November 25, 2016

The President declared the country to be “in a state of mourning.” He called on the people of Costa Rica to “unite, like a national family.”

The storm, now moving away from Costa Rica over the Pacific Ocean, made landfall in Costa Rica at approximately 3:30 pm Thursday and caused damage in hundreds of communities, particularly due to landslides and rivers that overflowed their banks. Authorities had calculated approximately $8 million in damages to roadways as of Thursday evening.

“Between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., the amount of rainfall recorded was the equivalent to that of a full month: about 200 liters per square meter,” Solís said.

The mayor of Upala Juan Bosco Acevedo told Channel 7 News that water rose so fast in Upala that many residents sat on their roofs during the terrifying nighttime passage of the hurricane.

“The situation is chaotic and unprecedented. Upala is devastated,” Acevedo said.

The Tico Times will continue to bring you more information on this developing story throughout the morning. Read our complete Hurricane Otto coverage here.

See what people in Costa Rica are posting on social media about Otto: