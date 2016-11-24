Otto becomes a Category 2 hurricane, approaches Caribbean coast

For complete coverage, follow us on Facebook or refresh this link throughout the day on Thursday.

San José awoke to light gray skies, perfectly normal for a November morning, but also the news that Hurricane Otto has become a Category 2 storm and is approaching the Caribbean coast.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) announced in a statement at 9 a.m. that the storm remains strong and is approaching Costa Rica’s coast with winds of up to 175 km (approximately 108 miles) per hour. At the time of the statement Otto was located roughly 120 km north-northeast of Limón, moving west at a speed of 15 km her hour.

The CNE reported that rains are increasing gradually in the Northern Caribbean and Northern Zone, less so in the Southern Caribbean. Lighter rains are reported in the Central Valley, mountainous Pacific Regions and the Nicoya Peninsula.