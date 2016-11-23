San José, Costa Rica, since 1956
PHOTOS: Hurricane Otto begins path of destruction through Central America

Workers cut a tree that killed a boy when it fell during a storm in Panama City on November 22, 2016. In Panama, three people died from a mudslide and a falling tree provoked by the first outer dump of Otto’s heavy rains, the head of the National Civil Protection Service, Jose Donderis, told AFP.

Rodrigo Arangua/AFP

Otto, the tropical storm that returned to Category 1 hurricane status on Wednesday evening, has already begun affecting parts of Panama and Nicaragua. The sixth Atlantic storm of the season has forced thousands of Costa Ricans to evacuate their homes near the Caribbean coast.

Speaking Wednesday morning, President Luís Guillermo Solís said that evacuations issued for certain places under red alert were mandatory and urged people to not try and ride out the weather if they live in those areas.

“We are not going to allow the loss of lives for material reasons,” Solís said at a Wednesday morning gathering with the country’s security officials.

A mudslide and a fallen tree in Panama lead to three deaths Tuesday from high winds and rain caused by Otto.

View of the damage caused by a mudslide which killed two people in the community of Arraijan, 25 km from Panama City, on November 22, 2016.

Rodrigo Arangua/AFP

A worker cuts a tree that killed a boy when it fell during a storm in Panama City on November 22, 2016.

Rodrigo Arangua/AFP

View of the damage caused by a mudslide which killed two people in the community of Arraijan, 25 km from Panama City, on November 22, 2016.

Rodrigo Arangua/AFP

An evacuated family is seen in the Hostel of the Church Upper Room, in Guapiles, Costa Rica, some 100 km from Limon, on November 23, 2016.

Ezequiel Becerra/AFP

Evacuated people register themselves at the Hostel of the Church Upper Room, in Guapiles, Costa Rica, some 100 km from Limon, on November 23, 2016.

Ezequiel Becerra/AFP

Two children seek cover under the embrace of their father before Hurricane Otto arrives in Bluefields, Nicaragua on November 23, 2016.

Inti Ocon/AFP

