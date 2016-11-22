Thanksgiving feasts, festivities abound in Costa Rica 2016

Hungry for turkey and all the fixings? A wide array of options are available for Thanksgiving revelers this year. Here are just a few of the best spots for a holiday feast on Thursday, November 24:

The Barceló Hotel will offer a special dinner at its Anfora Restaurant, with an absolutely epic menu. For traditionalists, roast turkey, sweet potatoes with marshmallows and pumpkin pie; for non-traditionalists, a dizzying array of other specialities including BBQ ribs with tamarind sauce, lemon panacotta and a Churchill tres leches ($45 per person, tax included. Make reservations at 2220-2034 x 715).

Denny’s, with locations around the Central Valley, will offer a full turkey and dressing dinner, glass of wine or beverage of your choice, and a seasonal dessert: Pecan or Pumpking Pie (₡13,950 colones/approximately $25, or ₡9,150/$16 for just the turkey plate).

Santa Ana’s Studio Hotel offers an elaborate menu includes creamy squash soup, various salads, turkey in cherry sauce and Virginia ham in orange sauce, wild rice and sweet potato with marshmallows. A side dish of mushrooms, zucchini and cherry tomatoes and a Christmas roll dessert round out the meal ($40 per person plus tax, or $20 plus tax for children).

Fancy dinner by the sea? Gabriella’s Steak, Seafood and Pasta at Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, will serve their turkey alongside walnut and mushroom dressing, garden vegetables and cranberry sauce, topped off by cheesecake or a walnut brownie (₡18,500/$33 per person or ₡9,000/$16 for children over six; six and under eat free. Reservations recommended at 2519-9300).

The Hotel Alta will offer a traditional dinner with a spectacular view in Escazú, including Waldorf salad, roast turkey, vegetables and your choice of dessert ($35 plus tax, or $15 plus tax for children under 12. Reservations at 2282- 5248, by email at info@thealtahotel.com or at this link).

And if all that tryptophan leaves you feeling a little groggy, never fear: Café Britt is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on their coffees, chocolates and other products guaranteed to put a little spring in your step. Stay tuned here and you might even rack up even energy to tackle those turkey sandwiches.

From all of us at The Tico Times, Happy Thanksgiving!