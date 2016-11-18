Arts and culture in brief: the week ahead in Costa Rica

If world news has you weary, let the power of story take you away this weekend as the International Storytelling Festival returns to Alajuela. Storytellers from across Latin America and Spain, children’s shows, music and a closing-ceremony story marathon add up to a whopping 70 events over 10 days, all free of charge. Check out the full agenda here (through Sunday, November 27).

The last Art City Tour of the year takes San José tonight with free museum and gallery entries, five routes around east and west San José (walk, bike with Chepecletas or use the hop-on, hop-off shuttles), cultural and culinary offerings, and in this edition, a special projection of photos and other material from the new book “Costa Rica: Greatest Wildlife Spectacles” (Friday, November 18).

Get into the holiday spirit and support a great cause at the second annual Christmas concert at the Children’s Museum in north-central San José, featuring patients and former patients of the National Children’s Hospital alongside special guests and a choir of parents, all directed by Sergio Herrera. Entrance is free, or pay the regular museum entrance fee to be able to explore the museum before or after the 11 a.m. show (Sunday, November 20).

Stay tuned for our special Thanksgiving preview on Monday, and have a great weekend!