World reacts to Donald Trump victory

Donald Trump’s improbable victory in the U.S. presidential election provoked global shock and angst on Wednesday over the implications for everything from trade to human rights and climate change.

The bombastic billionaire defeated Hillary Clinton in a result that few predicted, as millions of American voters shrugged off concerns over his temperament, lack of experience, and accusations of sexist and racist behaviour.

Trump’s rise has been keenly watched abroad as he campaigned on a platform of trashing trade agreements, questioning alliances, restricting immigration and dismissing climate change.

Brazilian President Michel Temer was the first Latin American leader to voice a reaction Wednesday, telling AFP that Donald Trump will need to take into account the goals of all U.S. citizens and stating that he does not believe the victory will affect U.S.-Brazil relations.

“Our relationship is institutional,” he said.

Dianita Sugiyo, 34, a university lecturer in Indonesia – the world’s most populous Muslim country – said she was concerned by Trump’s calls to temporarily ban Muslims from countries with histories of terrorism.

“He has always been anti-Muslim and I am afraid he will discriminate against Muslims,” said Sugiyo, a member of a leading Indonesian moderate Muslim organization.

“The United States is a multicultural country and there are a lot of Muslims there, so this is very terrifying,” she added, speaking at a U.S. embassy event in Jakarta.

Politicians worldwide took stock Wednesday of the victory, with the president-elect winning praise from far-right figures and cautious welcome from key U.S. allies.

British eurosceptic politician Nigel Farage, instrumental in promoting Britain’s shock vote in June to leave the European Union, wrote: “I hand over the mantle to @realDonaldTrump! Many congratulations. You have fought a brave campaign.”

The Tico Times will post reaction from Costa Rica to this developing story as the day continues.