Arts and culture in brief: the week ahead in Costa Rica

Metallica is back: the legendary thrash metal band returns to Costa Rica for a second visit to rock the National Stadium on Saturday. New music may be on the menu, as the band is just days away from releasing its new album, “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct” (Saturday, November 5).

Sound therapist Daniel Lara, head of Mexico’s Sound Medicine Network, will offer a workshop on meditation and Tibetan singing bowls in Pavas, in western San José, with a closing concert on Sunday, November 6 at 6 p.m. at Mezanine Studio in Santa Ana. Register in advance for the workshop at the event page (Saturday, November 5 – Sunday, November 6).

It’s an “Imperfect World” at the ArtFlow Gallery in Avenida Escazú, where photographers Karin Puschendorf and Estebán Fernández will exhibit their work beginning with an inauguration today. The exhibit explores patterns of behavior in Latin America (Friday, November 4).