University hosts Guanacaste job fair

The National University (UNA) will host a job fair at its campus in Liberia, Guanacaste, on Thursday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A group of 22 companies will offer permanent jobs that are primarily for residents of the northwestern province, one of the most important tourism destinations in the country.

The businesses, most of which are from the tourism and trade sectors, will also offer temporary posts for the upcoming high season that includes Christmas, New Year’s and the January vacation season for most Tico workers and students.

UNA reported on its website and social media profiles that participating companies will be looking for candidates in hospitality, travel, administration, sales and customer service.

Job-seekers should bring their résumés in both digital and print formats — two pages maximum — including a recent passport-size photograph.

Participating companies include hotels such as Andaz Papagayo, Occidental Papagayo, Westin, Dreams Las Mareas, and Western, as well as local stores, supermarkets, the Municipality of Liberia, the National Technical University and UNA.

Temporary options

UNA’s Human Resources Department will receive résumés at the fair in order to create a database of temporary workers.

Recruiters will use the information to help fill temporary positions within the university’s administrative and academic departments, resulting from sick or maternity leaves as well as other special licenses.

UNA staff will also receive applications for a database of workers with disabilities that will be available for companies in Guanacaste.

Admission to the fair, which will take place from 9 am to 4 pm at the UNA’s Chorotega Campus in Liberia, is free and open to the general public. Organizers have also prepared cultural events and free lectures. The lectures will provide information and tips on topics such as how to write a resume, how to prepare for a job interview or how to search and apply for a job online.