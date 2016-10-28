Arts and culture in brief: the (very spooky) week ahead in Costa Rica

The Little Theatre Group has lined up quite a menu of thrills and chills for this Halloween weekend: on both Saturday (4 pm-7:30 pm) and Sunday (3 pm-6:30 pm), the troupe will offer play readings of the classic horror tale “The Monkey’s Paw,” by W.W. Jacobs, in which a couple that wishes for their deceased son’s return gets more than they bargained for, and “Fate’s Thread,” a black comedy about a ghost. Reserve today at 8858-1446 and find more information on Facebook (Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30).

It’s a jump to the left and then a step to the right: a charity screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the 1975 cult classic to end all cult classics, will raise funds for Hogar de la Esperanza, a care center for HIV patients living on the streets. The event will take place at El Lobo Estrepario in downtown San José and features a full shadow cast in the grand Rocky Horror tradition (Saturday, Oct. 29).

Nearby at El Sótano in Barrio La California, surf-garage band Los Cuchillos will host their annual Halloween party featuring various DJs, a best costume award, raffles, a tattoo stand, horror movie screenings, monster makeup and, of course, a “zombie lindy hop dance.” Monster Mash the night away (Saturday, Oct. 29).

Happy Halloween!